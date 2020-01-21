You will Love Flying With Porter or FlyGTA As Much As We Did

The District of Muskoka and the Muskoka Airport is excited to welcome back Porter Airline’s scheduled passenger service this summer and continued scheduled air taxi services from FlyGTA. It’s faster and easier than ever before to travel to and from Muskoka – for visitors, cottagers and residents too. Porter will enter year two in 2020 of a three year commitment.

Hoping for more time at the lake? Have company coming? Planning a visit to Muskoka this summer? Try out these affordable and convenient ways to travel in style to and from the Muskoka Airport:

Porter Airlines: The carrier will start flying travelers again to the Muskoka Airport (CYQA) on June 25 – September 8, 2020. The approximately 20 minute flights will operate twice weekly on Thursdays and Mondays (Tuesday departure during long weekends) between Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport and Muskoka Airport, with the opportunity for connections to other Porter flights in North America. Plan your travel: www.flyporter.com/en-ca/book-flights/where-we-fly/canada/muskoka



FlyGTA Airlines: The air taxi service began as a pilot project in 2018 and has expanded to year round schedule air taxi services that cater to tourists, cottagers and commuters from the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). Flights are available daily Thursday to Monday in the summer and there are now two weekly flights (Friday and Sunday) in the winter. Affordable chartered flight options are also available to accommodate group needs or your unique schedule needs. Plan your travel: www.flygta.com

Need more flexibility in times? Don’t forget you can mix and match these options to meet all your travel needs to and from Muskoka. Why not jump on board a Porter flight on a Thursday and grab a FlyGTA air taxi flight on Saturday or Sunday? Mix and match these services or explore charter options to best suit your weekend or weekday getaway needs!

Visit www.muskoka.on.ca/airport for links to schedules, tickets, car rentals, parking options, and travel information to help plan your travel or visit!

Muskoka411 was on the first FLYGTA and Porter flights from Toronto to Muskoka and we highly recommend them both.

What do you do when you get to the airport?

Get a taxi, rent a car, ask about the shuttle services, get a ride form a family member or friend.