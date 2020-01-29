Winter Whirl Figure Skating Event Coming To Bracebridge Feb. 1-2

StarSkate level 1 to 4 Skate Ontario competition will feature 300 Ontario skaters

This is a big weekend for figure skating fans in Bracebridge as Winter Whirl, the Bracebridge Skating Club’s biggest local competition of the year, is happening on Saturday February 1 and Sunday February 2.

More than 350 figure skaters from Bowmanville to Parry Sound and all points in between will be competing in front of Skate Ontario judges and fans at the Bracebridge Memorial Arena. They will be performing routines they’ve been working on since September, ranging from Skate Ontario levels Star 1 to Star 4.

“There is an incredible amount of skating talent in Ontario, and I am particularly proud of our skaters in Bracebridge,” said coach Jeff Trott. “They have worked extremely hard, and this is where it’s all going to come together. Their routines are fun, sophisticated, and beautiful.”

This is the Bracebridge Skating Club’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and everyone is invited.

Admission is $7, or $12 for a weekend pass. Kids 10 and under are free.

If you love figure skating, this is a great way to enjoy the thrill of live competition, to support the home team, and to see what the club is all about.

Mark your calendars: The club’s end-of-year carnival is happening on March 31.

Learn more at bracebridgeskatingclub.com