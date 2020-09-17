What You Need To Know About The Port Sandfield Swing Bridge Rehabilitation

The District and partners have worked together to eliminate daytime closures. Overnight full road closures are still in effect.
The Port Sandfield Swing Bridge on Muskoka Road 7 (Peninsula Road) in the Township of Muskoka Lakes is scheduled for required maintenance this fall – the District has worked to provide immediate alternative solutions, eliminating the need for daytime road closures.
Motorists traveling through the Port Sandfield area between September 30, 2020 and November 9, 2020 from 9:00 pm to 5:30 am Sundays to Thursdays and 11:00 pm to 6:30 am on Fridays and Saturdays are advised a significant detour will be in effect.
There will be no daytime road closures for the duration of the bridge repairs, and daytime pedestrian access will be maintained. There will be no pedestrian access during overnight construction activities.
Daily Overnight Full Closures
September 30 to November 9, 2020
Sundays, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays:
Road Closed Overnight: 9:00 pm to 5:30 am
Fridays & Saturdays:
Road Closed Overnight: 11:00 pm to 6:30 am
Re-Opening for Thanksgiving Weekend – The road will be fully open to motorists and pedestrians from 5:30 am on Friday, October 9th to Monday, October 12th at 9:00 pm.
Watercraft Passage – Small watercraft passage will be permitted during construction activities; large vessel operators are encouraged to contact the District for further information regarding access restrictions.
Paving activities are dependent on weather conditions and although major deviations to the above times are not anticipated, morning closure times may need to be extended on selected mornings as required.