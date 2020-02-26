West Parry Sound OPP Charge Novice Driver With Impaired

West Parry Sound OPP conducted a vehicle stop (Feb 25, 2020 at 12:40 am) on Limbert Road in McDougall Twp. After speaking with the driver, officers concluded alcohol had been consumed. The driver was transported to the West Parry Sound OPP detachment where further testing was conducted.

As a result of further investigation, Kevin Woods, age 40 of Whitestone, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs,

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Novice driver – blood alcohol concentration above zero

Driver fail to surrender licence

A novice driver is any driver who has a class 1 or class 2 licence. This could be a G1, G2, M1, or M2 licence.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on March 26, 2020. The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Drivers Licence Suspension (ADLS), and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.