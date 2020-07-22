Wella Canada Provides $250,000 Worth Of Hair Products To Long-Term Care Staff In North Simcoe Muskoka

A message from North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services:

Wella Canada is partnering with the North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services (NSM SGS) and Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care (lead agency for the NSM SGS program) to acknowledge and recognize the hard work of our North Simcoe Muskoka long-term care home teams during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“NSM SGS is proud of the partnership we have developed over the years with our North Simcoe Muskoka long-term care homes. COVID-19 has challenged the teams in these homes to find new and creative ways to support their over 3,000 residents. Thank you Wella Canada for acknowledging the daily work by these very dedicated teams”, states Sandra Easson-Bruno, Director, NSM SGS program.

Long-term care homes have been especially hard-hit during this period. At July 15, provincial data showed that since the beginning of the pandemic, approximately 50 per cent (319/630) of the province’s long-term care homes have had a COVID-19 outbreak (at least one case, which could include a staff case). The increased safety restrictions put in place have made it difficult on residents, families and staff. With residents isolated from their family and friends, the teams are working twice as hard to provide daily care, maintain safety precautions and meet the social needs of isolated residents.

“Wella Canada is pleased to partner with the North Simcoe Muskoka Specialized Geriatric Services program to recognize the work of long-term care home staff. The level of commitment required by staff during the COVID-19 pandemic has been significant and we felt it was very important to acknowledge these teams for keeping residents safe and engaged”, states Marianne Medeiros, Country Manager, Wella Canada.

Wella Canada will be providing approximately $250,000 in professional hair care products to 24 long-term care homes across NSM. This equates to approximately 8,000 products for 2,725 staff.

“I just wanted to express a heartfelt thank you on behalf of my entire staff. They were all so thrilled with the hair products that were delivered. In these crazy times, such a thoughtful gift and a reminder of the importance of self-care, was just what was needed. Thank you again!” said Carolyn McLeod, Interim Administrator, Leacock Care Centre, Orillia.

NSM SGS is supported by its lead agency, Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care and works collaboratively with partners to support frail older adults and their caregivers.