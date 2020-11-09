Weekend Drowning In The Township Of Minden Hills

Haliburton Highlands OPP, along with Minden Hills Fire Department and Haliburton County Paramedic Services (HCPS), responded to reports of a drowning (Sat, Nov 7, 2020, at 4:55 pm) on Kashagawigamog Lake in the Township of Minden Hills.

A 23-year old-male, Mohamed Amar Mukthar from Mississauga, Ontario failed to resurface from the water while swimming.

The deceased was located by the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit. A post mortem examination is scheduled to take place at the Centre of Forensic Sciences in Toronto, Ontario.