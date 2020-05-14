(Video) Bracebridge Public Works Recognizes Health Care Providers

The Town’s Public Works Department operators along with representatives of the District Municipality of Muskoka’s Engineering and Public Works Department led a motorcade procession to recognize local heroes providing health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recognizing staff, residents and patients at the Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare – South Muskoka Memorial Hospital, James Street Retirement Residence, Muskoka Hills Retirement Villa, Castle Peak Retirement Residence and the Pines Long-Term Care Home, the Public Works vehicles and equipment showed their appreciation proceeding in a uniformed fashion while flashing lights and honking horns acknowledging the efforts of the local health care providers.
What an incredible day today at The Pines. Our amazing Pines Volunteers all gathered today out front of the building, making noise and cheering for the staff! This was very emotional for many. You are all so missed and we look forward to connecting with all of you again soon! Thank you! ❤
Posted by Ivanka Veitch on Wednesday, May 13, 2020