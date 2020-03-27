Update To Property Tax Penalties For Muskoka Residents And Businesses

Muskoka Lakes

To help residents and business owners with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Province of Ontario and District of Muskoka announced this week a deferral on the need for their portions of the Muskoka Lakes property taxes. At the next meeting of Council, Township of Muskoka Lakes staff will bring forward a report recommending the waiving of penalties that would usually be charged for the non-payment of 2020 interim taxes due by March 27, 2020. It will be further recommended that this waiver would be effective until May 31, 2020.

“With both the District and Province providing flexibility to each taxpayer in Muskoka Lakes, I am confident our Council will follow suit,” said Mayor Harding. “Currently our Council has yet to schedule a meeting over the next few weeks, however, when possible and respecting social distancing with electronic meeting protocols, tax deferral will be our first item of business to confirm support of our community.”

The due date for the interim property tax payment will remain as March 27, 2020. Payments will

continue to be accepted and processed by the Township. Property owners that have

the means to make their payment by the due date of March 27, 2020 are encouraged to do so, as property taxes fund the many municipal services that must continue to be provided.

“The health of our residents and staff is our number one priority at this time,” said Mayor Harding. “We need money to continue to offer services like road maintenance and our fire service, but we also appreciate the economic realities people face in these unprecedented times. We will do what we can, and are asking the public to do their part and to – stay home, isolate and be safe.”

For frequently asked questions and a full list of up-to-date information on impacts to Municipal services as a result of COVID-19 visit muskokalakes.ca. For the most up-to-date health information visit the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.

Huntsville

To assist Town of Huntsville residents with the impact of COVID-19, the Town has waived the penalty on tax payments for the two-month period of March 31 to May 31, 2020. The deferral allows Town of Huntsville residents the ability to defer interim tax payments prior to May 31, 2020 deadline without incurring any penalty.

“We are continuing to look at ways on how we can continue to support you, the community, during this time” said Mayor Karin Terziano.

The penalty waiving decision has been taken to support those most in need. Property owners that have the means to make their payment by the due date of March 31st are encouraged to do so, as property taxes fund the many municipal and school board services that continue to be provided.

For more details on the deferral or how payments can be made during COVID-19 visit huntsville.ca/propertytaxes

The Town, District of Muskoka and other Area Municipalities are working together to support residents and communities during COVID-19. For all District of Muskoka and local area municipal program and service impacts visit muskoka.on.ca For up-to-date health information visit Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Bracebridge

The Town of Bracebridge is taking steps to provide financial support for those negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council held its first ever electronic Council meeting to adopt a motion to waive penalties that would otherwise be charged for the non-payment of 2020 interim taxes that are due by March 31, 2020. Council’s decision removes any penalties and interest charged on non-payment of 2020 interim taxes until May 31, 2020, effectively deferring the requirement to pay for two months.

Town staff have also been directed to investigate additional measures that could be taken to support residents as part of the 2020 final tax billing, normally due by August 31st.

“The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic are far reaching and are affecting people in many different ways, including economically. Council has taken quick and decisive action to ensure we are not penalizing property owners if they are unable to make their interim property tax payment on time,” said Mayor Graydon Smith.

The penalty waiving decision has been taken to support those most in need. Property owners that have the means to make their payment by the due date of March 31st are encouraged to do so, as property taxes fund many municipal and school board services that continue to be provided.

The Town of Bracebridge is working closely with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit and other community partners to monitor the global situation regarding COVID-19, and to respond accordingly. The Town will continually update its website at www.bracebridge.ca with any changes to Town services as a result of COVID-19. Further information is available from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit website.

Gravenhurst

With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to escalate, the Town is appealing to residents to practice physical distancing and strict hygienic practices.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported the first positive case of COVID-19 in Muskoka on Wednesday March 25th. Physical distancing continues to be the best method to help flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus and allows the healthcare community to respond to patient needs at a manageable pace.

A Special Council Meeting was held this morning electronically to discuss various emergency actions being undertaken by the Town including details related to 2020 interim Taxes. Council adopted a motion today to waive penalties that would otherwise be charged for the non-payment of 2020 interim taxes that are due by March 31, 2020. Council’s decision removes any penalties and interest charged on non-payment of 2020 interim taxes until May 31, 2020, effectively deferring the requirement to pay for two months. Additionally, Council voted to amend the 2020 User Fees and Charges By-law and waive fees related to payment penalties for the balance of the year. The Tax Department recommends to those in the community who have further questions or concerns pertaining to their situation to contact them at 705-687-3412 or email taxdepartment@gravenhurst.ca.

“On Monday, Ontario Premier Ford announced mandatory closures of all non-essential services throughout the Province to further contain the spread of COVID-19,” said Glen Davies, the Towns Chief Administration Officer. “Municipal services are considered essential and Town of Gravenhurst services will continue to function, though some have been altered to respect physical distancing advice from our healthcare partners,” he added.

The Town would like to remind residents that all Town facilities are closed to public access. Some service delivery has been altered but remains available through other means. Members of the public are encouraged to check regularly for updates as the situation changes.Please visit www.gravenhurst.ca/covid19 for more information or call 705-687-3412.