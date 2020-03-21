Unwanted Persons Call Results In Drug Arrest In Orillia

Members of the Orillia OPP and the Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) have arrested one male and two unknown males are on the run after an early morning call to police in the City of Orillia.

Police received a call for service to attend an Orillia address to remove three unwanted persons that were suspected of trafficking drugs. As police responded, two unknown males fled out a second story window and a third male was detained. Through investigation, a quantity of cocaine and fentanyl were located along with a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Jahvon Burke, age 26, of Etobicoke is charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (Fentanyl)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Opioid (Fentanyl)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on June 02, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.

The outstanding parties are described as black males, tall, thin, both wearing black sweaters, one wearing grey track pants, one wearing black track pants and neither wearing shoes. If you have any knowledge of this event or have seen anyone matching that description, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).