U Of T Tests Confirm First Mask That Deactivates Coronavirus

BioMedical Inc. announced that a team of scientists at the University of Toronto tested and established that the virus SARS-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19, cannot be recovered after being applied to the TrioMed Active mask. The mask’s external surface deactivates >99% of the Coronavirus suspension within minutes.

The TrioMed Active Mask type IIR surgical mask incorporates TrioMed’s technology and provides an advanced level of active protection for healthcare workers and the general population. The patented antimicrobial technology is at the core of the company’s entire line of medical products such as wound dressings, medical tapes, gloves, headwear, gowns and other personal protective equipment sold globally.

A study published in the American Journal of Infection Control established that people touch their face 23 times per hour on average1. Furthermore, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19 remains present and infectious on the outer layer of masks for up to 7 days, according to a study published in The Lancet Microbe2. In addition to the warnings issued by governmental authorities pertaining to self-contamination by touching one’s mask, these two scientific publications further demonstrate the major deficiency in the level of protection for all wearers of current masks.

“The TrioMed Active Mask is the first and only respiratory protection that is scientifically proven to deactivate the virus causing Covid-19, therefore drastically reducing the risk of contamination for the wearer”, says Pierre Jean Messier, founder and CEO of i3 Biomedical Inc. “Our company spent years and millions of dollars to develop this interactive antimicrobial technology. The resulting products are used by the medical community around the world and have been tested by independent laboratories to kill numerous microbes, such as MRSA, VRE, E-Coli, Staphylococcus Aureus, Influenza Virus and now SARS-CoV-2 . This third-party scientific testing confirms TrioMed’s leading position in medical antimicrobial technology available in the global fight against Covid-19.”

Features and benefits of the TrioMed Active mask include: