Two Recent Serious Collisions Involving Motorcycles In Muskoka

Bracebridge OPP is reminding motorists of some safety tips involving motorcycles after responding to two serious collisions during the past four days in Muskoka.

On April 25, 2020 at 4:45 p.m. police were called to a residence near Southwood Road in Kilworthy as a 29-year-old person was riding their motorcycle on private property and was involved in a collision. They were taken to hospital and are in stable condition.

On April 27, 2020 just after 5:00 p.m. police were called to a single vehicle motorcycle collision after one of two motorcycles that were travelling together lost control on Southwood Road in Gravenhurst. The 32-year-old operator was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorcycle operators are more vulnerable at this time of year as many roads have loose sand and gravel present and operators should always wear an approved helmet and high quality protective gear. Motorcycles are smaller and more difficult to see and gauge their speed and therefore other motorists must be extra vigilant when turning or changing lanes.

Police are asking all road users to do their part in keeping Muskoka roads safe by paying respecting posted speed limits and driving according to conditions.