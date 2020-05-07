Two People Taken To Hospital After Collision On Hwy. 11

On Thursday May 7, 2020 at 9:40 a.m. the Huntsville OPP, Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department and Muskoka Paramedic Services responded to a collision at Highway 11 southbound at Lindgren road, Huntsville. The collision involved a tractor trailer that t-boned an SUV which were both travelling southbound on Highway 11. The driver and passenger of the suv were injured as a result of the collision. A 65-year old male from Huntsville was transported to the Huntsville Hospital with non life threatening injures, and a 70-year old female from Huntsville was flown out to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto with serious but not life threatening injuries.

Huntsville OPP, and OPP Central Region Technical Traffic Collision Investigators are continuing the investigation and further details will be provided as the investigation proceeds.