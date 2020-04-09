Two People Face Drug Charges After Traffic Stop In Huntsville

On April 9th, 2020 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit of the OPP and members of the Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop on West Street in the Town of Huntsville. This investigation led to the arrest of two parties, and the seizure of $5,700 in cocaine and $994 in Canadian Currency.

Police seized approximately 35.35 grams of powder cocaine, 13.5 grams of crack cocaine, $994 in Canadian Currency, a prohibited knife, as well as methadone. During the arrest, one party resisted arrest resulting in a minor injury to one of the officers. The following parties have been charged:

Adam Barager (Age 28), of Huntsville, Ontario:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Crack Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Two Counts of Fail to Comply with Recognizance

Two Counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methadone

Jacqueline Tilley (Age 30), of Huntsville, Ontario:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Crack Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methadone

TIilley was released and is set to to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Huntsville, Ontario on June 17th, 2020.

Barager has been held in custody for a video hearing through the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie, Ontario on April 10th, 2020.