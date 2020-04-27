Two People Charged After Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Seizure

The Orillia OPP say they have arrested two people for drug offences in the City of Orillia.

On April 25, 2020 at 1:00 a.m. Orillia OPP conducted a traffic stop on West Street South at Bond Street. As a result of that traffic stop, police seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.

Police arrested and charged Amanda Urso, age 29, of Orillia with Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

Also charged is, Tyler Coombs, age 36, of Magnetawan. The accused is charged with: Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of Property Obtained by Crime and Driving Under Suspension

Both suspects were released and set to appear on June 30, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.