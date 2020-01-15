Two People Arrested, Stolen Vehicle Recovered In Orillia

On Tuesday January 14, 2020 the Orillia OPP made arrests in relation to a theft of a vehicle in the City of Orillia.

On January 14, 2020 shortly before 1:30 pm Orillia OPP were dispatched to a Murphy Road business with reports of a vehicle that had just been stolen.

Police attended the area shortly after the call was received and observed the stolen vehicle at another business at the corner of Murphy Road and Highway 12. The suspects had left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Central Region Canine (K9) was called in to assist with locating the suspects. Orillia OPP Crime Unit, Orillia OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Central Region Forensic Identification Services (FIS) were also called in to assist with this investigation.

Police interviewed several witnesses and were able to locate 2 suspects in connection with this theft. Through the investigation it was determined that the pair had also stolen a vehicle from the Minden area.

Police arrested and charged 35 year old Joel Fisher of Minden and 38 year old Walter Gerrow of Brock Township with:

Theft of Motor Vehicle

Possession or Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Possession of a Schedule I substance

Both suspects have been held in custody and are set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice, in Barrie, on January 15, 2020.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00