Two People Arrested In Gravenhurst After Attempting To Evade RIDE Check

Two people were arrested in Gravenhurst on Wednesday after attempting to evade police at a RIDE check, according to the OPP.

The OPP Central Region Traffic unit were conducting a RIDE check on Sedore Road in Gravenhurst when a vehicle attempted to evade officers by turning and speeding away in the opposite direction at about 4:30 p.m. on June 10. Officers caught up with the vehicle after the driver lost control on Muskoka Road South, leaving the roadway and landing in a ditch where the car became partially submerged in water. The two occupants ignored directions from an advancing officer and tried to walk away from the scene, according to the OPP, but they were arrested shortly after.

Police say a passerby noticed one of the suspects throwing an object away, so the OPP Canine Unit and Underwater Search and Recovery Unit attended to conduct a search for evidence, which led to the recovery of a cell phone.

Police have charged 21-year-old Shemar Walters of Brampton with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from a peace officer. Walters will appear for a bail hearing on June 11. The second occupant of the vehicle was a 17-year-old youth who cannot be named due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Bracebridge OPP at (888)310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com if you have any information on this crime or any other crime. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.