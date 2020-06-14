Two Orillia Residents Face Several Charges After Failing To Stop For Police

On June 6, 2020, at 2:15 a.m., North Bay OPP were conducting a RIDE spot check on Highway 17 by-pass in North Bay.

A vehicle approached and failed to stop for officers. Police got into their vehicles and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

This time, the vehicle stopped. As police attempted to arrest the driver for failing to stop for police, the vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed.

At 10:24 p.m., officers from the James Bay Detachments in Cochrane, responded to a break and enter occurrence on Fifteenth Avenue.

Two suspects were located within a residence and were subsequently arrested. During the arrest, police located a large quantity of a controlled substance which was later determined to be cocaine. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $19 050.

Romaine Sam, 20-years-old, of Orillia, Ontario has been charged with

Fail to Stop for Police

Fail to Identify Self

Flight From Peace Officer

Dangerous Operation

Three counts of Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court

Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Obstruct Peace Officer

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on June 23, 2020, to answer to the charges.

Jacob Bruckner, 21-year-old, of Orillia, Ontario, has been charged with

Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Obstruct Peace Officer

Failure to Comply with Release Order – Other Than to Attend Court

Two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation Order

Assault Peace Officer

Possession of a Schedule III Substance

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance of the Purpose of Trafficking

The accused has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on June 12, 2020, to answer to the charges.