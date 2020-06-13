Two Charged And Officers Assaulted In Huntsville After Traffic Stop

On Friday June 11, 2020 at 3 pm Huntsville OPP conducted a traffic stop on Brunel Road. During the stop officers discovered drug related offences. The male passenger of the vehicle also provided police with a false identification which led to his arrest. The male passenger resisted arrest causing minor injuries to officers. While officers were arresting the male, the female driver drove her vehicle at officers before she turned away and fled from the scene.

The vehicle was eventually stopped on Muskoka Road 10 after the female driver attempted to avoid a spike belt and nearly struck another police vehicle. The female driver reversed into the ditch at which point officers blocked in her vehicle and placed her under arrest.

The investigation resulted in Jameal Johnson a 37 year old male of North York being charged with:

– Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

– Unauthorized possession of a weapon

– Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

– Personation with intent to avoid arrest

– Obstruct Peace Officer

– Resist Peace Officer

– Two counts of Assault Peace Officer

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The male is wanted by Toronto Police in connection with a shooting in 2019.

Also charged is Ceann Young a 25 year old female of Brampton with:

– Flight from Police

– Three counts of Assault a Peace Officer with a weapon

– Dangerous Operation

– Possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

– Possession of a prohibited weapon at an unauthorized place

– Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

– Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Both accused were held for Bail court and appeared on June 12, 2020. Johnson was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in remand court on June 19, 2020 to answer to his charges. Young was released on a Recognizance of Bail and is schedule to return to Huntsville Ontario Provincial Court on August 19, 2020 to answer to her charges.