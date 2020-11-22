Traffic Strop On Hwy. 11 Leads OPP To A Drug Bust

In the early hours of the 22nd of November, 2020 members of the Bracebridge OPP were conducted speed enforcement on Highway 11 in Gravenhurst. A vehicle was stopped for speeding, and as a result of their investigation, three parties, two adults and one young person, were arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

With the assistance of the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and Central Region Canine, a search of the vehicle was conducted at the Bracebridge OPP Detachment. As a result, officers seized the following items:

15.1 grams purple fentanyl

25 grams yellow fentanyl

2.2 grams beige fentanyl

14.3 grams crack cocaine

30 x Oxy 40mg

2 x Percocet 5mg Oxycodone

$1180 Canadian Currency

29.6 grams Gold Bullion Pebbles – value of $1787.84

A prohibited knife

As a result of this investigation the following parties have been charged:

32-year-old Paul Tyson of Orillia, Ontario

3 x Possession of Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking- Fentanyl

Possession of Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking- Crack Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking- Oxycodone

Possession of Schedule I – Fentanyl

Possession of Schedule I – Oxycodone

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

29-year-old Johnathan McLennan of North York, Ontario

3 x Possession of Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking- Fentanyl

Possession of Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking- Crack Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking- Oxycodone

Possession of Schedule I – Fentanyl

Possession of Schedule I – Oxycodone

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

2 x Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

Possession of a Weapon contrary to Prohibition order

A 16 year old, whose identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act, of North York, Ontario:

3 x Possession of Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking- Fentanyl

Possession of Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking- Crack Cocaine

Possession of Schedule I for Purpose of Trafficking- Oxycodone

Possession of Schedule I – Fentanyl

Possession of Schedule I – Oxycodone

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

2 x Fail to Comply with Release Order

Obstruct Peace Officer

Tysion has been released on an Undertaking to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on February 2, 2021. The other two accused have been held in custody to appear for bail at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on November 23, 2020.