Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Charges For Gravenhurst Resident

A Gravenhurst resident has been charged with multiple drug charges and traffic offences after an early morning traffic stop on July 13.

Bracebridge OPP officers were patrolling in the James Street area of Gravenhurst at 2:20 a.m. when they stopped a car for a traffic infraction. Police determined the driver only had a G1 and failed to fulfill the obligations of a G1 driver. After investigating further, the OPP charged the driver, 32-year-old Ashley Gray of Gravenhurst, with four counts of trafficking a Schedule I substance (Heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime and eight Highway Traffic Act offences.

There were also two female passengers from Gravenhurst, who were detained and ultimately released, according to police. Gray is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on Oct. 6 to answer to her charges.