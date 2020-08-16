Traffic Stop Leads OPP To Loaded Gun, Cocaine And Cash Seizure

The OPP Community Street Crimes Unit attached to the Southern Georgian Bay OPP conducted a traffic stop (Aug 15, 2020 at 11:19 pm) of a black Dodge pickup truck near the intersection of Yonge Street and Hartman Drive in Midland.

While the driver was being spoken to by the officers, a handgun was observed in the vehicle. The loaded handgun was seized and secured and the driver was arrested and transported to detachment for further investigation. The continuing investigation netted officers a quantity of pink crack cocaine and $740 in Canadian currency along with associated drug paraphernalia.

Charged is the driver of the vehicle Lance Earl Andrews, 50 years of Midland with the following

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Possession of Loaded Prohibited Firearm

Possession of Prohibited Firearm/ammunition

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine

The accused remains in custody to appear before the video bail court and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland at a future date.

