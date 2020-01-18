Township Launches New Community Website, My Lake of Bays

The Township of Lake of Bays invites you to explore mylakeofbays.ca, the Township of Lake of Bays’ new community engagement website. Stay informed about municipal initiatives that matter most to you and share your thoughts and ideas to guide decision-making in your community.
Why participate on My Lake of Bays? Because your voice matters! By providing your thoughts and ideas, you can guide the Township’s decision-making and help shape our community today and for future generations.
