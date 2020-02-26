Today’s Busy Lifestyles Are Causing Canadian Families To Eat Together Less

More than a quarter (27 per cent) of Canadian parents say that they don’t have enough time to prepare home-cooked meals for their family on a regular basis, with the same number indicating that overall their family is just too busy to eat together on a regular basis.

In an effort to help today’s busy parents, and build new ways for them to bond and create memories with their kids over family mealtimes, McDonald’s Canada recently introduced Family Nights, which take place every Wednesday night from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at participating restaurants. McDonald’s Family Nights include free kid-friendly crafts and games, as well as dedicated McDonald’s staff to offer table service, ensure high chairs are clean and available, lead activities, and surprise and delight kids with balloons and other giveaways.

“Families have always been at the core of McDonald’s Canada’s values, and we are continually looking for ways to elevate the family experience,” said Michelle McIlmoyle, Senior National Marketing Manager, McDonald’s Canada. “We know it can be hard for busy parents to find the time to connect with their kids over a meal, which is why we’ve created a dedicated night – with fun, kid-friendly activities – that allow families to spend quality time together. With added conveniences like table service and dedicated guest experience leaders, McDonald’s Family Nights make it easy for busy parents to create memories with their families over food that everyone enjoys and parents can feel good about their family eating.”

Parents cited a number of reasons as to why they are unable to eat together as a family, with the main factors being:

Parents’ work schedules (57 per cent)

Kids’ sports and extracurricular activities (33 per cent)

Social commitments (23 per cent)

Busy schedules aside, children’s emotions (16 per cent), different food preferences of family members (14 per cent) and parents’ cooking skills (6 per cent) also contribute to the barriers Canadian families feel prevent them from eating together as a family.

The survey also revealed a generational change in the family dynamics of eating together. Canadian parents said that they are cooking less for their kids (46 per cent) and eating together as a family less often (40 per cent) than their parents did with them.

Other key stats from the survey include: