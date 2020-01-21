TLDSB Students Will Not Receive Term One Report Cards

Due to the ongoing provincial labour disruption by the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) and the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF), there are some job action items that will affect Trillium Lakelands District School Board students and their families.

Elementary students will not receive term one report cards. Teachers will be providing marks to the principal without any comments. However, these marks will not be entered into report cards at this time. Parents and guardians may contact their child’s teacher if they have questions about academic achievement and well-being.

Parents of students with an IEPs can contact their child's school for an update on progress related to the goals contained in the IEP.

Elementary field trips have been cancelled. Extra curricular activities within elementary schools during the school day may continue.

Secondary teachers will not be replacing other teachers who need to be absent from the school due to illness or other reasons. The school board may not have sufficient secondary supply teachers to provide adequate coverage for teacher absences. For this reason, if a teacher is absent, extra curricular activities such as sporting events and field trips, may be cancelled on the day(s) the teacher is away.

We understand that job action can be frustrating for students and their families. Updates will be provided to you as more information becomes available.

Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, issued the following statement in response to the lack of report cards for elementary students:

“Yet again, teacher union leaders are risking student success and preventing parents from seeing valuable information about their child’s performance in class. It underscores our government’s insistence that teacher union leaders cancel these strikes that are hurting our kids. And it only strengthens our belief that parents want our government to invest in front-line services, not in compensation and other demands, for some of the highest-paid educators in the country.”