Tips From Public Lead To Impaired Driving Arrest

The Bracebridge OPP have charged a 22-year-old from Oro-Medonte with impaired driving after receiving multiple reports of erratic driving on July 13.

Members of the public reported seeing a vehicle weaving across the lanes of traffic on Highway 11 while travelling southbound from Huntsville at about 4 p.m. The OPP say a concerned citizen kept the vehicle in sight after it entered a parking lot south of Gravenhurst and provided information to police, who were able to identify and interact with the driver. Following an investigation, police arrested and charged 22-year-old Lauren Thomas of Oro-Medonte with impaired operation by drug and possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine).

Thomas will appear in court in Bracebridge on Sept. 15. Her vehicle has been impounded and her driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days.

The Bracebridge OPP want to thank the members of the public that take the time to get involved and help keep Muskoka roads safe. If you observe a possible impaired driver, call 911 or 1-888-310-1122 from your hands-free device to report your concerns.