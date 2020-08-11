Tip From Public Leads To Impaired Driving Arrest

On Monday Aug. 10 just before 10:30 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers received a report from a member of the public that a person had been drinking alcohol at a local establishment and, in spite of encouragement to use a taxi, got in their vehicle and drove away.

Officers quickly located the vehicle and, as a result of their investigation, arrested and charged 65-year-old Elizabeth Hayes of Muskoka Lakes Township with Impaired – Over 80 CC 320.14(1)(b). She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on Oct. 27 to answer to her charge – her driver’s license has been suspended for 90 days and vehicle impounded.

Bracebridge OPP would like to thank the members of the public that take the time to become engaged and assist in keeping Muskoka roads safe. You may call 9-1-1 or 1-888-310-1122 to report your concerns.