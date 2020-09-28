Tim Hortons Raises Nearly $11M During Smile Cookie Campaign, A New Record

Tim Hortons and its restaurant owners are donating 100% of the proceeds from sales of Smile Cookies to over 550 charities, hospitals and community programs across the country

Tim Hortons restaurant owners and millions of generous Canadians across the country combined broke a new Smile Cookie record by raising $10.56 million for local charities across the country. Even after raising an amazing $9.8 million in 2019, Tim Hortons restaurant owners wanted to reach new heights with Smile Cookie this year. And their efforts paid off.

“We were absolutely blown away by the generosity of Canadians for our annual Smile Cookie campaign,” says Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi.

“We were able to surpass the amount of donations raised in 2019 by roughly $760,000, which really is astounding.”

One restaurant in Dunnville, Ont., set out to sell 50,000 cookies — an ambitious goal for Dunnville’s population of about 6,000 people. Restaurant owner Ryan DiTommaso and his team members sold an incredible 60,000-plus Smile Cookies with the support of loyal guests within Dunnville’s big-hearted community. That’s about 10 cookies for every resident in Dunnville! It was the third year in a row that the Dunnville restaurant sold the most Smile Cookies in the entire country. DiTommaso is donating their Smile Cookie funds to the Dunnville Hospital and Healthcare Foundation.

Another community showing their local pride was the town of Rosetown, Sask. Restaurant owner Danielle Robson and her team members sold over 21,000 cookies. With a population of about 2,300, that’s over nine cookies for each person in town! The restaurant is donating their Smile Cookie funds to the Gasper Family Foundation.

Other top-selling restaurants include:

Binbrook, Ont. , restaurant owners Steve, Lorraine and Kara Kennish sold over 35,000 Smile Cookies and will be donating to Empowerment Squared

Peace River, Alta., restaurant owners Gordon and Barbara Drummond sold over 23,000 Smile Cookies and will be donating to Always Find a Reason to Smile

Lac-Megantic, Que., restaurant owners Denis Bourque and Chantal Francis sold over 19,000 cookies and will be donating to Maison Cinquième Saison

Tim Hortons restaurant owners across Canada will be presenting their local charity partners with Smile Cookie cheques throughout the next month.