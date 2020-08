Special weather statement issued for:

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region,

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region,

Barrie – Orillia – Midland,

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Haliburton,

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Thunderstorms with heavy rain possible tonight.

Hazard: Thunderstorms with heavy rain producing local amounts of 50 to 75 mm.

Locations: An area stretching from Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury southeast across Georgian Bay to Lake Simcoe and the Kawartha Lakes.

Timing: From 5:00 P.M. EDT Wednesday to 7:00 A.M. EDT Thursday.

Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor this developing situation closely. Rainfall warnings may be issued as the event approaches and details become clear.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.