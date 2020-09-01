Special Weather Statement Issued For

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Parry Sound – Muskoka,

Oxtongue Lake – Fort Irwin – Northern Haliburton County,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Thunderstorms with heavy rain possible tonight.

Thunderstorms with heavy rain producing local amounts near 50 mm.

Locations: An area stretching from the Bruce Peninsula across the Muskoka and Algonquin regions.

From 8:00 P.M. EDT tonight to 12:00 P.M. EDT Wednesday.

Environment Canada meteorologists will continue to monitor this developing situation closely. Rainfall warnings may be required.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.