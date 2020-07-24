The OPP Are Assisting Toronto Police With Missing Person Search

On July 23, 2020, shortly after 4:00 p.m. Haliburton Highlands OPP were called to assist Toronto Police with a missing person investigation near Minden, Ontario.

Toronto Police Service are attempting to locate Robert Smith (Pictured) 55-years-old from Scarborough last seen on July 22, 2020 in the Minden area. He is described as:

• 5’11”, 170lbs

• Brown hair, unshaven and glasses

• Last seen wearing a leather jacket, blue jeans and black boots

OPP officers located the missing man’s motorcycle in an overflow parking lot off of Horseshoe Lake Road in Minden Hills Township.

OPP members from the Central Region Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit and Aviation Services are currently searching the area. Additional resources from the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit and Marine patrols will be joining the search later today.

If you have information on the whereabouts of this missing person please contact the Haliburton Highlands Detachment at 705-286-1431 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 888-310-1122 with information.