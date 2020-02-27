The Male Who Robbed The Gas Station Has Been Arrested

With the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services, OPP Wellington County Detachment members and the Guelph Police Service, the suspect in this case has been identified and arrested. 26 year old Jeremy Smith of Guelph is charged with:

Robbery with Violence

Disguise with Intent

The accused is being held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice, Barrie on February 28, 2020.

Previous Story

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a robbery that took place at an Oro-Medonte gas station on Sunday the 23rd of February, 2020 at approximately 8:30 p.m.

A lone male drove into the parking lot, exited his car and entered the business demanding money. After a brief exchange, the employee handed over the till drawer and the male fled the business with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Video surveillance of the surrounding area captured the event and police are looking for the assistance of the public to help identify the suspect and vehicle.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian male

Approximately 6 feet tall

Medium/muscular build

Dark pants

Black shoes with white accents

The suspect was not wearing a shirt but had a white shirt tied around his face

The vehicle is described as a black, four door sedan, possibly a Nissan.