Temperatures Expected To Fall To Near Freezing Early Monday Morning

Frost advisory continued for:
South River – Burk’s Falls,
Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,
Huntsville – Baysville,
Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,
Haliburton,
Frost advisory ended for:
Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,
Port Carling – Port Severn,
Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants.
Temperatures are again expected to fall to near freezing early Monday morning, resulting in patchy frost.
Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.