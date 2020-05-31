Temperatures Expected To Fall To Near Freezing Early Monday Morning

Frost advisory continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Frost advisory ended for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Frost may damage frost-sensitive fruit trees and vegetable plants.

Temperatures are again expected to fall to near freezing early Monday morning, resulting in patchy frost.

Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.