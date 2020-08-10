Teen Charged For Going 160 km/hr In A Posted 80 km/hr Zone

On August 9, 2020 at 8:35 p.m. a Southern Georgian Bay OPP officer conducting speed enforcement on Highway 12 Tay Township near Caswell’s Beach Road was able to stop a vehicle for speeding in excess of 160 km/hr in the posted 80 km/hr zone. A 17-year-old driver now faces a date before the Ontario Provincial Offences court in Penetanguishene at a future date along with a seven day licence suspension with significant Ministry of Transportation administrative re-licencing fees and seven day vehicle impound with storage fees.