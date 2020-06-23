Swim Advisory Issued For Gull Lake Rotary Park Beach In Gravenhurst

Based on beach water samples collected by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) on Monday June 22ND , it has been recommended by the SMDHU that Gull Lake Rotary Park Beach be posted with swim advisory signs. The beach itself will remain open to the public.

During a swim advisory, the beach is posted with warning signs that the most recent water samples showed bacteria in numbers that may increase your risk of developing minor skin, eye, ear, nose or throat infections, or stomach illness. If you choose to swim during a swim advisory, avoid submerging your head or swallowing the water.

For additional information on beach water testing, please visit the SMDH website at www.simcoemuskokahealth.org/Topics/SafeWater/BeachWater/BeachPostings. The Town will continue to communicate updates as they become available.