Suspicious House Fire In Parry Sound Has OPP Looking For Tips

The West Parry Sound OPP say they are currently investigating a suspicious house fire. The fire happened on October 10th, at around 7 a.m. on Gibson Street in Parry Sound.

The investigation remains ongoing with the assistance of the OPP Forensic Identification Services, Ontario Fire Marshall and the Electrical Safety Authority. Anyone having information in regards to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact your nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online at http://www.nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a reward of up to $2000.