Suspect Charged Again In Huntsville For Breaking Into Vehicles

On Tuesday September 1st, 2020 at 10:36 p.m., Huntsville OPP responded to a call of vehicles being broke into at an address on Veteran’s Way, Huntsville.

The investigation resulted in the arrest once again of Bryan Noble, a 25 year old male from Kitchener. Further investigation revealed that Noble was in breach of his release conditions stemming from an August 26th, 2020 incident in which he was charged with theft under $5000 and trespassing by night.

The accused has been further charged with the following:

– Theft under $5000 from a motor vehicle

– Trespassing by night

– Two counts of breach of recognizance

– Two counts of possession of property obtained by crime

Noble has been released on an Undertaking and will be appearing in the Ontario Court of Justice, Huntsville Ontario, on November 4th, 2020 to answer to his charges.