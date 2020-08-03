Support For Small Business Tenants And Landlords Extended

The Ontario government, in partnership with the federal government, extended the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) for small businesses by one month to help eligible small business pay rent for August. To find out how much rent support you may be eligible for, visit Ontario.ca/rentassistance.

Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance, issued the following statement:

“Our government has promised to be there to support people and jobs since the pandemic first hit our province,” said Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance. “By extending support for commercial rent at the same time most of the province is in stage three, the province of Ontario is helping more businesses get through this challenging period so they have an opportunity to recover and welcome back their customers.”