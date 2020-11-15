Special weather statement continued for:

York – Durham,

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes,

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus,

Special weather statement ended for:

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County,

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County,

Caledon,

Strong wind gusts up to 80 km/h expected today.

A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track across northeastern Ontario today with winds strengthening throughout the morning. The highest winds are expected to be ushered in with the passage of a cold front late this afternoon, where southwest winds gusting up to 80 km/h are forecast. Winds will ease by Monday morning.

Local power outages are possible. Strong winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Wind warning issued for:

Wind warning continued for:

City of Toronto,

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

City of Hamilton,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Mississauga – Brampton,

Halton Hills – Milton,

Burlington – Oakville,

Damaging winds expected today and tonight.

A strengthening low pressure system is forecast to track across northeastern Ontario today. This system will bring southerly winds with gusts of 60 to 80 km/h this morning. Winds will then shift to very strong southwesterlies with gusts of 90 to 110 km/h beginning this afternoon. The strongest wind gusts are expected to be along the shores of eastern lake Erie and eastern lake Ontario. Winds are expected to ease by Monday morning.

Power outages are possible.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.