Stolen Trailer From Huntsville Recovered, Charges Laid

Southern Georgian Bay OPP conducted a traffic stop involving a Chevrolet Suburban truck pulling a 2016 Mission snowmobile trailer while it was being operated on Park Street Victoria Harbour on December 28, 2019. The OPP attempted to obtain the details of the involved vehicles and was not able to verify the ownership of the towed trailer at which time it was seized and towed for further investigation by the officer.

As a result of this investigation it was learned that the trailer had been reported stolen from the Huntsville area on November 17, 2019 and the driver of the Chevrolet Suburban towing the trailer at the time of the traffic stop Jamie John Miller 38 years of Tay Township has been charged with the offence of – Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.

The accused was arrested on January 4, 2020 and released on a recognizance to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Midland on March 5, 2020.