The Huntsville OPP is currently investigating a theft and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Police say sometime between 4:00 p.m. Saturday, September 12th, 2020 and 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14th, 2020 a Westinghouse 9500 watt generator was stolen by unknown suspect(s) from a business located at Centre St. and West Rd. Huntsville.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huntsville OPP or Crime Stoppers.