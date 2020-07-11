Staff Member Taken To Hospital After Being Struck By a Tree In Huntsville

On the afternoon of July 10, a tree snapped in half (approximately 20 feet from the ground) and without warning the top portion of the tree landed on a section of the Maple Pub Patio at Deerhurst Resort. A male employee, who was serving at the time, was struck by the falling portion of the tree as he was standing below it. The extent of his injuries is not known at this time however, the Resort is staying in touch with his family to provide all the help and support that they can.

“This accident is both shocking and seemingly inexplicable, and that makes it even more difficult to come to grips with. At this time our thoughts and deep concern are with our team-mate and his family. The collective hearts of the entire resort team are with him, sending our hope and positive energy for his recovery” said Deerhurst Resort General Manager Jesse Hamilton in a statement to Muskoka411