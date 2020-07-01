Spike Belt Used In Orillia To Catch Impaired Driver

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with Impaired Driving, along with other driving offences in the city of Orillia.

On June 28, 2020, shortly after 2:00 a.m., the Orillia OPP observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed in the downtown area. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle with negative results. Information about the vehicle was shared to other officers in the area. The vehicle was located a short time later and officers deployed a spike belt in order to stop the vehicle. The attempt to stop the vehicle was successful. The driver was subsequently arrested and it was apparent the driver was impaired.

As a result, Matthew Tessier, age 37, of Oakville has been charged with:

Adult Flight From Peace Officer

Adult Dangerous Operation

Adult Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on August 04, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.