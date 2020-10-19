Someone Broke Into An Office At Algonquin Provincial Park

On Monday October 12, 2020, at 4: 05 p.m., Killaloe OPP responded to a break and enter to an office building located in Algonquin Provincial Park.

Entry was gained through a back window to the office. Police believe the entry occurred sometime within the last week. The OPP Scenes of Crime Officer responded to process the scene for evidence.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or the Killaloe OPP at 613-757-2600.