Sobeys Customers Are Sending Letters, Gestures Of Support And Kind Comments

The CEO sent a letter to all customers.

We are blown away by the letters, gestures of support and comments you are sharing with us on social media. We even have some store managers who are relaying your supportive comments and words over their store intercoms as inspiration for their teams. Your kind words go a long way.

To the seven-year-old who hand made a card for one of our store teams that read, “You are the real heroes front line workers,” thank you.

To the customer who brought flowers to her local store as a token of appreciation, thank you.

To the fire department who dropped off donuts for their local store to show gratitude for staying open to serve that community, thank you.

To the local group of restaurants and volunteers who delivered free lunch to one of our store teams and other local essential workers, thank you

To the customers who left messages in chalk outside their local store reading, “We appreciate your hard work grocery clerks, shelf stockers, cleaners…ALL,” thank you.

To all of you who have taken the time to recognize our heroes and said a simple thank you or smiled at one of our teammates in a store, thank you.

And finally, to the many Canadians who have privately and publicly recognized all of our teammates and supplier partners who are working tirelessly, behind the scenes in warehouses and distribution centres, thank you.

Your expressions of support make an indelible impact on our teammates – you help keep our morale high. Quite simply, our ability to withstand these testing times wouldn’t be possible without your support. Thank you for your continued loyalty and remarkable composure as we all adapt to social distancing and other measures meant to keep us all safe.

I have never been more proud to be a Sobeys teammate and a Canadian. Together, we’ll get through this.

Stay safe,

Michael Medline

President & CEO