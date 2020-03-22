Sleeping Driver Charged With Impaired Driving

Southern Georgian Bay OPP responded to a report from the public of a possible impaired driver on Frazer Drive, Midland at 3:37 p.m. March 20, 2020. Police located the reported vehicle stationary at the stop sign of Frazer Drive and Park Avenue. The investigator attempted to awake the driver who was unresponsive while other attending officers parked their vehicles to prevent the vehicle from possibly moving. The driver was eventually awoken and was spoken to by the investigating officer and arrested for impaired driving.

Charged is Tanner McCue 22 years of Penetanguishene with the following offences upon the completion of the investigation.

Failure or refusal to comply with demand

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (4 counts)

Poss of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid (other than heroin)

The accused has a future court date.