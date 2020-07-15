SIU Investigates Fatal Police-Involved Shooting In Haliburton

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a fatal police-involved shooting in Haliburton Highlands, which followed an incident at a nearby store earlier in the day.

The OPP say an altercation at the Valu-Mart in Minden on Wednesday morning led to a heavy police presence in the area. The incident involved vehicles being damaged and the suspect reportedly fled the scene. Now in the area of Indian Point Road near Eagle Lake, OPP Sergeant Jason Folz said police remain on scene as they continue to investigate “a serious criminal offence.” The OPP are asking residents to avoid the area.

“Involved members can now confirm the area is safe and there is no longer a concern for public safety,” Folz said in a video on Twitter. “Please remain away from Indian Point Road in Dysart et al Township near the village of Haliburton while police complete their investigation.”

UPDATE The incident allegedly occurred when the male was asked to wear a mask in the store and there was an altercation after the disagreement leading to injuries to staff and staff vehicles damaged.

More information to come.