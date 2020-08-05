SIU Called In After A Male Was Arrested By Bracebridge OPP

Bracebridge OPP responded to a report of an intoxicated male leaving the Bracebridge hospital and damaging hospital property on August 1, 2020, shortly before 2:00 a.m.

Police located the male and after an interaction, arrested the 30-year-old who was taken to hospital for medical assessment.

We have reached out to the SIU for more details and comment.

The OPP has notified the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU), which has invoked its mandate. As a result, the OPP will not be able to provide any further information. Any other inquiries should be directed to SIU Communications at 1-800-787-8529.