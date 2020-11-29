A low pressure system is expected to track just east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Monday bringing rain, snow and strong winds throughout Southern Ontario. This low pressure system is expected to remain over Southern Ontario until Wednesday.

Special weather statement issued for:

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Port Carling – Port Severn,

Bracebridge – Gravenhurst,

Haliburton,

Precipitation is expected to begin Monday morning as rain or snow and change to snow Monday evening. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible by Tuesday morning.

Snow will continue Tuesday into Wednesday. Additional snowfall amounts are fairly uncertain at this time, however, additional snowfall amounts near 15 cm are a possibility for some areas.

Difficult travel conditions are expected as snow covered and icy roads are possible Monday night, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Precipitation associated with this low pressure system is expected to move east of the area Wednesday night.

Special weather statement issued for:

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake,

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Dufferin – Innisfil,

Significant winter storm expected Monday into Wednesday.

A low pressure system is expected to track just east of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario on Monday bringing rain, snow and strong winds throughout Southern Ontario. This low pressure system is expected to remain over Southern Ontario until Wednesday.

Precipitation is expected to begin Monday morning as rain or snow and change quickly to snow Monday afternoon. Snowfall amounts of 10 to 20 cm are possible by Tuesday morning.

Snow will continue Tuesday and into early Wednesday. Total snowfall amounts are fairly uncertain at this time, however, additional snowfall amounts near 30 cm are a possibility for areas along the southern shore of Georgian Bay.

Strong northwesterly winds gusting near 70 km/h are also possible Monday night and Tuesday, particularly near Georgian Bay and Lake Huron.

Difficult travel conditions are expected as snow covered and icy roads are possible, particularly Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Precipitation associated with this low pressure system is expected to move east of the area by Wednesday night.