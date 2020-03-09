Significant Rainfall Tonight For Some Areas Of Muskoka

Special weather statement issued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Special weather statement continued for:

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Rain is expected to continue through the night tonight. The rain will end as it changes to a brief period of snow Tuesday morning.

Rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are expected.

For information concerning potential spring flooding in your area, please consult your local Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm.