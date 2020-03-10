Significant Rainfall Continues This Morning

Special weather statement continued for:

South River – Burk’s Falls,

Western Algonquin Park – Lake of Two Rivers,

Huntsville – Baysville,

Town of Parry Sound – Rosseau – Killbear Park,

Bruce Peninsula – Sauble Beach – Tobermory,

Owen Sound – Blue Mountains – Northern Grey County,

Rain will continue for a few more hours early this morning before transitioning to a brief period of snow late this morning or early this afternoon as temperatures fall rapidly behind a cold front. During this transition, there is the risk of a brief period of freezing rain, particularly over areas north and east of Georgian Bay.

Total rainfall amounts of 15 to 25 mm are still expected.

For information concerning potential spring flooding in your area, please consult your local Conservation Authority or the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to ONstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ONStorm